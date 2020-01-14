Linda was born Oct. 22, 1952, at Holy Rosary Hospital in Ontario, Ore., to Beatrice Clabo Coates and Dougles Coates. She died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. She grew up on Little Willow Creek Cattle Ranch east of Payette. She headed to Eden, Idaho, to ride ponies, waterski, laugh and talk stories, some of which were true! She loved reading and writing poetry. A friend said she was a genius in her field.
She is survived by Marilyn, her love and the finest friend she ever knew; her beautiful sisters Barbara (Dave) Wisenor, and Debbie Coates (Gregg Benson); and her lovely Aunt Velma “Sib” Metzker. She is preceded by sister Cathy Coates (Jack Gerard), her beautiful and gentle mother, and also father who had so many gifts and talents beyond farming it’s hard to count them all.
At her request, there will be no memorial service in Moscow. There will be a memorial for Linda and her sister Cathy at a later date in Payette. She has been cremated and her ashes will be scattered in southern Idaho.