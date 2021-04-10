Linda Jean Walton passed away peacefully at Spokane Hospice South on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. She was 75 years old.
She was born in Spokane to John Andrew Slinkard and Jean Marguerite Slinkard (Hanke).
Linda grew up in Spokane. Linda met her husband, Wallace Walton, on a blind date in 1962. They married Nov. 2, 1963. They had two children, Dianna and Mark. Wally and Linda lived in Spokane and Tri-Cities and eventually landed in Garfield, where they enjoyed their community. She enjoyed cooking and making baby quilts for many family members and friends. She also enjoyed the yearly family camping trip at WASYville near Mount St. Helens, where she thrived on making some of her favorite dishes, one of which included her famous Dirt Cake.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, and brothers John (Bonnie) and Luther (Linda). She is survived by husband Wallace Walton; brothers Ernie Slinkard, Bill Slinkard, Jim Youngman; sister Kathy Anderson (Dan); daughter Dianna Walton Sears; son Mark Walton (Andrea); stepdaughter Patty (Wayne); granddaughters Chelcie Harrison (Rob), Jessica Finch (Steven), Stephanie Walton (Mike), Michelle Camarillo (Ellea) and Nicole Walton (Travis); grandsons Travis Hood (Lisa), Brandon Finch, Garrett Finch, AJ Walton, Mikayla, Olivia and Katy; 11 great-grandchildren; and of course many special nieces and nephews!
Her memorial service will be held 1 p.m. May 1 at her home church in Garfield, the Garfield Community Church, 201 N. Fifth St, Garfield, WA 99130. A celebration of life will be July 31, 2021, at The Ranch.