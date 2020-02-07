Linda Kaye Elkins entered into eternal rest Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Gritman Medical Center, after a long and courageous battle with alpha-1 antitrypsin lung disease.
Linda was born Jan. 27, 1953, to Frank and Polly Kreidel, of Midland, Texas, and grew up in San Diego. While raising three children, Linda chose to pursue a career as a civil servant for San Diego County. She worked her way from the mailroom of the social services department to legal support supervisor for the district attorney’s fraud division, retiring in 2004.
It was during her retirement years that Linda moved to Moscow to be closer to her mother, sister and brother. Linda was a loving mother and a doting grandmother. She cared deeply for all of her family’s well-being, giving of herself unselfishly. She also felt a strong connection for her spiritual family at Moscow’s Seventh-day Adventist Church. Linda went through several different phases in her life, which led her to the love that filled her with hope, comfort and peace through faith in Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Mike Kreidel and Robert Kreidel; sister Karen Lombardo; grandson Devon Spruill Jr.; and great-grandson Lucas Waits.
Linda is survived by her children, Mike Paz, Ray Paz (Tracy) and Melissa Spruill (Devon); brother Les Kreidel (Karen); brother-in-law Gene Lombardo; sister-in-law Van Duong; nephews Jeff Mills, Wayne Mills and Felix Kreidel; nieces Donna Mills and Alexandria Charest (Bruce); 12 grandchildren, Cheryl Paz, Kelsey Paz, Lora Paz, Katelyn Paz, Kyle Paz, Nikki Paz, Tony Lopez, Michael Paz, Lanaya Jackson, Miracle Spruill, Devon Spruill and Darren Spruill; two great-grandchildren, JJ Dodge and Luna Waits; and many other extended family in California and Texas.
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Feb. 22 at Moscow Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1015 W. C St., Moscow, ID 83843.
Donations can be submitted to: AlphaNet Inc., 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134; Moscow Ambulance Company c/o Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, 229 Pintail Lane, Moscow, ID 83843; Palouse Hills Seventh-Day Adventist School, 3148 Tomer Road, Moscow, ID 83843.
