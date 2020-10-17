Lisa Ann Ward-Moseley, 54, of Pullman, died Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at her home in Pullman. She was born March 12, 1967, in Clarkston to Ron Ward and Tamara Hatfield. She attended the United Methodist Church in Pullman. She had four children. Lisa was a homemaker for her husband and grandchildren, and her family was everything to her.
Lisa was preceded in death by her parents and her sister. She is survived by partner Steven Lewandowski; children Jimmy Moseley, Mike Moseley, Ian Moseley and Jenifer Olson; grandchildren Mayson and Makyla Moseley, Kalob and Addison Sharp, and Miles Olson; and brothers Richard Rustand and Richard Ward.
A private family gathering was held at Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman.