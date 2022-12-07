Lisa Marie Carscallen, of Moscow, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at Multicare Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley. She was 51.
Lisa Marie Carscallen was born in Moscow on Dec. 17, 1970, to Boyd and Kathy Hudson. Lisa was the first of three children born and raised in Moscow. Lisa attended Moscow High School, and competed in volleyball, softball and basketball, excelling in all three sports.
Lisa graduated from Moscow High School in 1989 and went on to attend the University of Idaho, where she graduated in 1994 with her bachelors in physical education with a teaching and coaching emphasis.
Lisa started her coaching career at Colton High School in 1991 where she coached girls basketball and soon after, softball. During that time, Lisa met Toby Carscallen and they wed Sept. 7, 1996, in Pullman. Lisa continued coaching in Colton until giving birth to her first child, Devin Daniel, in July 1998. That same year Lisa started coaching girls basketball at Moscow High School while also spending two years as the freshman volleyball coach. In February of 2000, Lisa and Toby welcomed their second child, Sidney Kathleen. Lisa continued to coach for the next eight years at Moscow High School, where Devin and Sidney grew up by Lisa’s side attending every practice, game and state tournament there was, even if her team was not competing.
Lisa began her teaching career at McDonald Elementary School as the physical education teacher in August 2007. She excelled at her position and looked forward to working with her students every day. Her love and passion for her student’s success fueled her incredible work ethic. Lisa was a leader and a true professional in her field. Her hard work and dedication did not go unnoticed, as she was awarded the Idaho Elementary Physical Educator of the Year for the 2013-14 school year.
Lisa was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer at age 39, she continued to live her life to the fullest every day, never turning down the opportunity to go camping or travel to watch Devin and Sidney compete in their own sports. Devin and Sidney were both able to experience Lisa as their coach in various sports, an experience they will never forget. She not only attended her own children’s activities, but extended those same traditions to her various nieces, nephews and friends, where she traveled and watched from home at every opportunity she had.
She never spent a day alone after she retired, having her beloved Buster Boy on her lap and by her side each and every day. Her grit and competitive drive helped her fight cancer for more than 12 years and she fought honorably until the very end.
Lisa is survived by her parents, Boyd and Kathy Hudson, sister, Barbara (Mark) Hopkins, brother, James (Tina) Hudson, husband, Toby Carscallen, and children, Devin and Sidney Carscallen.
Funeral services will take place at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Real Life Church in Moscow. Donations in her name may be made out to the Moscow Bears Boosters, to directly support the Girls Basketball Program.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.