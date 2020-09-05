Lois E. Leonard, of Moscow, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at the age of 99 while at home with her family.
Lois Evelyn Liggett Leonard was born April 18, 1921, to Wilbur Dixon Liggett and Dorothy Dean Stairs Liggett in Georgetown, Ohio. They lived on the family farm in nearby Ripley, Ohio, and she completed education through high school in Georgetown public schools. After high school, Lois moved to Cincinnati, where she attended and later taught at a cosmetology school. While in Cincinnati, she met and fell in love with a medical school student, Robert R. Leonard. They married Dec. 27, 1947. Dr. Leonard graduated from medical school in 1947 and continued his military service as an Army doctor.
While Dr. Leonard was in the military, they moved often as he was stationed at several Army hospitals in the U.S. and to Saigon, Vietnam, overseas. After 20 years of service, Dr. Leonard retired from the Army in 1966 while stationed at West Point. Bob and Lois moved with their family of six children to Moscow, where he went to work for the University of Idaho as a doctor at the Student Health Center. High on their list of reasons for choosing the U of I and Moscow was that it afforded Bob lots of time off during the summer and Christmas season to spend together as a family.
The titles that Lois loved the most were great-grandma, grandma and mom. Whenever so summoned, Lois always responded with a beautiful smile and a huge and engulfing hug, which let the recipient know that at that moment, they were the most important person in the universe.
Throughout life, Lois’ primary interests and motivations were her love for family, church (United Church of Moscow) and community. Lois and Bob together, for that is the way they were almost always experienced, drew strength from their shared love to offer love and support to their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and everyone else they touched. During their lives, Lois and Bob were strong supporters of their church, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Local YMCAs or YWCAs and youth activities in their communities. Lois was a 4-H member and leader, and together they supported many 4-H programs and regularly purchased 4-H animals at the fair to support youth’s animal projects. Lois was also an excellent artist, with numerous painting and sketches still hanging in family homes, and an outstanding cook who loved to share her skills with her kids and grandkids. Many of her recipes will live on. Above all, Lois always focused on celebrating life and love for family, friends, community and country. Together, Lois and Bob created a legacy of love, compassion and support for just causes that will live forever.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Ray Leonard; her parents; a sister, Carol (Earl) Smith; two brothers, Archie (Phylena) and David (Betty Jane) Liggett; two sons, Carl Alan and David Ray Leonard; and granddaughter Delora Lyn Dolsen. She is survived by two sons, Jerry Lee Leonard (Tamolin Lanting) and Gene Paul (Betty) Leonard, of Moscow; and two daughters, Linda Sue (Dana) Dolsen, of Moscow, and Lori Anne (Shane) Hyde, of Lewiston. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Lois will be greatly missed by her family and friends, and departs life with the everlasting assurance that her love and support continues in their lives and is still visible in their unlimited memories of loving and fun times shared and the many stories they will tell over and over again.
Contributions in her memory are requested for: Circles of Caring Adult Day Services, 588 SE Bishop Blvd suite D, Pullman, WA 99163; and, Friendly Neighbors Senior Citizens, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow, ID 83843.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.