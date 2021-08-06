Lola Jean “Bobbi” Lienhard died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at her home after a four-month battle from cancer.
She was born March 12, 1945, to Allie and Mary Poesy (Carlson) in Moscow. She married Armajo (Mickey) May on Aug. 11, 1960, and they made their home in the Princeton and Potlatch area. Mickey preceded her in death in 1996 and, as fate would happen, she married John Lienhard on June 13, 1998, and they made their home in Princeton.
Bobbi enjoyed cooking holiday dinners for her large and ever-growing family and anyone else who needed a place for the holidays. She enjoyed berry picking and was often asked to make her famous huckleberry pies for members of the community. She loved spending time traveling with John and working in their yard.
She is survived by her husband John Lienhard; her four children, Terrie Nelson, Tracy Bolyard (Tim Woolf ), Jerry May (Diane) and Shane (Chris) Humphrey; two stepchildren, Mike Lienhard (Tina) and Tia Klinekoft (Kevin); siblings Lawrence Posey (Punk), Leota Moses (Josie) and Clarence Posey (Sandy).
Services for Bobbi will be at 5 p.m. today at the Princeton Church of the Nazarene, with a potluck dinner to follow for those who wish to attend. If you would like to make a donation in her name, she asked that they be sent to the Potlatch Senior Meal Site or to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.