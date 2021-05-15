Lola Packer

Lola Jean Packer, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at the age of 80.
She is survived by her husband, Dean; her children, Valerie, Laurene, Leon and Vance; her grandchildren, Sheila, Michael and Tivona; her great-grandchildren, Keely, Destiny, Alexis and Jaden; and her brothers, Claude Jr. and David.
Lola was born Dec. 23, 1940, in Gentry, Ark. She wed Dean on July 10, 1958, and together they celebrated 62 years and seven months of marriage, mostly in Bothell, Wash., and later in Kooskia.
Lola believed that the future holds better things to come and she instructed her children to look forward with hope, certainty and confidence. She exercised impartiality, generosity, love of family, friend, and acquaintance and attributed her values to what she learned from scripture. It was her desire to see all things made new, the promised guarantee of the earth being restored to the beauty it initially had and deserves, when life will be renewed daily, and when we will welcome back our loved ones. We love you, our dear Lola, may our Creator Jehovah reward your eyes of faith as His faithful witness and we will see you again soon.
A Zoom memorial is to be held at 4 p.m. May 23. Please email packermemorial@gmail.com for more information.