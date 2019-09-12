Lora M. Segota, formerly of Moscow, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Avalon Care Center in Pullman. She was 97.
Lora was born in Plummer, Idaho, on June 17, 1922. She attended Moscow schools for a time and graduated from Kellogg High School.
She returned to Moscow and worked as a waitress. She and Walmir Segota were married in Roslyn, Wash., in 1946.
They lived in Moscow before moving to Kennewick, and later Walla Walla and Idaho Falls, while Walmir managed construction projects throughout the country.
Following his death in 1980, she lived in Kennewick before moving to Moscow several years ago to be near family.
Over the years she was active in Royal Neighbors and enjoyed working in her yard and traveling.
She is survived by her sons, Ken (Joy) Segota and Glenn (Susan) Segota in Moscow; a daughter, Sheryl Segota McCoy Beczynski in South Carolina; and a sister, Marcella Kirkpatrick in Tillamook, Ore. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by two brothers and a sister.
A private graveside service will be held at Greenwood Memorial Terrace in Spokane, where she will be laid to rest next to Walmir.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.