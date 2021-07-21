Loren Eugene Schussman, 92, of Lewiston, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. He had been living at the Life Care Center in Lewiston since January.
Loren was born Sept. 24, 1928, to Robert and Emily Schussman in Wenatchee. He grew up in the Cora area, just northwest of Potlatch; lived in Spokane for many years; then moved his family to Moscow in 1965.
He married Joan Luft on Aug. 19, 1950. They had three daughters, Julie (Jerry) Rinard, Lori (Denny) Mulalley, both from Moscow, and Terre Schussman-Haxton, of Vancouver, Wash. Loren divorced Joan and later married Leatrice Williams in 1990. His stepsons are Ron (Joanne), of Kalama, Wash., John, of Phoenix, and Bob (Judy), of Anaheim, Calif.
Loren enjoyed a long, active life. He worked for many years at Martin’s Auto in Moscow as a tire recapper and mechanic. He loved playing pool and bowling, both in tournament play.
Loren played rhythm guitar and sang in his own country-western bands. In Spokane, they were the Golden Valley Boys, and in the Moscow area, they were the Blue Mountain Boys. He really enjoyed all the local musicians he had in his bands.
In the early 1950s, he became a stock car driver at the old Mead, Wash., racetrack.
In November 1953, he was struck by polio which paralyzed his arm and shoulder, but didn’t let it end his driving. In the 1960s, Loren raced stock cars at the Riverside dirt track outside of Potlatch and at other tracks in the Northwest. In 1970, he returned to racing at the Lewiston Speedway. He won three straight track championships, racing limited superstocks from 1971-73. Loren also enjoyed riding dirt bikes with his many friends and son-in-law Denny.
Above all, Loren was a storyteller. He loved to tell about his life experiences.
He is survived by his three daughters, three stepsons, sister Roberta Dickinson, of Mead, Wash., brother Denny (Victoria) Schussman, of Ferndale, Wash., and sister-in-law Vickie Schussman, of Arizona.
His grandchildren are Lori and Christie Eacker, of Moscow; Nathan Mulalley, of Vancouver, Wash.; Tara Mulalley (Aiden Donohue), of Beaverton, Ore.; and Molly (Nate) Hohenstreet, of Spokane. His great-grandchildren are Tyler McCarty, Kaitlyn and Liliana Hohenstreet; and he enjoyed many nieces and nephews, who adored him.
He was preceded in death by both wives; his great-granddaughter Sabrina Cole; his son-in-law Phil Haxton; sister Carol Wright and brother Glenn Schussman. He is also survived by special friends and companion Martha Wemhoff and Carol McKay.
Loren had a special place in his heart for the dogs he always had around him.
A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Mountain View Funeral Home, 3521 Seventh St., Lewiston.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials be made to the Lewis-Clark Animal Shelter, 9 Shelter Road, Lewiston, ID 83501.