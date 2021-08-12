Loretta Mary Poe of Genesee died Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. She was 81. Loretta was born to Theodore and Glenetta Nutterville in Seattle in 1939. She and her family moved to Moscow where she attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and later graduated from Moscow High School.
After graduation Loretta married her first husband, Lanny Haynes, and remained married until 1966. Loretta would remarry in 1968 to Delmar Poe whom she enjoyed the rest of her years with.
Loretta enjoyed sewing for friends and family as well as baking, canning and camping. She belonged to the four-wheeler club and Genesee Seniors.
Loretta was preceded in death by Lanny Haynes and Bruce Haynes, and is survived by her husband, Delmar Poe; son, Greg Haynes; stepdaughter, Anna Weiss; stepsons, Mark Poe and Pete Poe; and several grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.