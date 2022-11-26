Loris Jones Dudley, 100, of Moscow, passed into heaven on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at her home. She died from complications of a fall, which occurred Nov. 10.
She was born Aug. 28, 1922, in Manhattan, Kan., to John and Estella (Cadwell) Cain, joining her sister, Agnes, and her brother, Charles. She and her mother moved to California when Loris was in her early teens, because there, her mother could earn as much in an hour as her wage was for a full day in Kansas.
Loris married Tom Trani in San Pedro, and their daughter, Lynne, was born in 1939. Their marriage ended in divorce. She met Donald Jones, of Genesee, while they were both working at Douglas Aircraft, building C-47s. Their daughter, Donna, was born in 1944. After Don was discharged from the Army Air Corps, they moved to the family farm in Genesee. Their son, Howard, was born in 1949 and daughter Dorothy in 1953.
Loris was active with helping on the farm, raising kids, gardening and preserving food while also enjoying the social gatherings at the Aspendale Club. She also belonged to a bowling league.
In 1960, she started working outside the home, starting with the Census Bureau and then the University of Idaho. She moved on to a front desk job at the Idahonian and eventually became the agriculture editor. Her weekly column, “From The Back 40,” was a portrayal of the ups and downs of farming, mixed with a bit of humor, and she won several awards for her journalism efforts.
After Don passed away in 1983, she expanded her social life to include square dancing, and it was there that she fell in love with Robert Dudley, of Moscow. They were married in 1986 and were soon enjoying many other pursuits besides square dancing. Tennis, golf, travel and bridge were their favorites, especially after Loris retired from the paper.
Loris was active in several organizations, including the National Farmers Organization and the National Federation of Press Women. She was also a member of the Palouse Promenaders and Bridge Bible Fellowship, and she volunteered many hours at Gritman Medical Center with the Gritman Auxiliary.
Her hobbies included reading, crocheting and needlework, watching sports and “Jeopardy!” on television. She kept up with the Idahonian and Lewiston Morning Tribune. She enjoyed music and she and Bob spent many hours holding hands while watching Lawrence Welk. Loris once shared a dance with Welk while living in California. She also enjoyed tending her flower beds and appreciating their beauty. She had a great sense of humor, which is survived through memory loss and even the pain of her fall.
Loris is survived by her husband, Robert Dudley; her daughters, Lynne Uhlenkott (husband Jim), of Kamiah, and Dorothy Ongstad (husband Ray), of Genesee, and son Howard Jones (wife Mary), also of Genesee.
She is also survived by Bob’s children, Rod Dudley (wife Shan), of Moscow, Mike Dudley (wife Debbie), of Boise, and Ginny Fischer (husband Mike), of Nezperce. Loris had 34 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, her first and second husbands, daughter Donna and Bob’s daughter, Linda Boyd.
The family wishes to thank you all the friends and neighbors who have helped with kind and thoughtful acts. A special thank you to Lori Sodorff and Kim Reed, her caregivers for the past several years. Thanks also to the staff at Gritman and Elite Hospice for helping Loris through her final days.
A memorial service is planned for the spring of 2023.
Short’s Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.