Lorraine McFeron Main

Nov. 27, 1929 — Dec. 26, 2021
Lorraine Main, a resident of Juliaetta, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.
She is survived by her husband, LaWayne Main; her children, Dale, Rick, Gary and Julie Main; 10 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Lorraine was predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Dessie McFeron; and siblings, Willie, Gilbert, Clyde, Claude, Hans McFeron, Opal Frazier Torell, Bea Kimberling and Loretta Lytle.
A memorial service for Lorraine Main will be at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 29, at the Kendrick Senior Center, 104 Sixth St., Kendrick.