Lorraine Wood

Lorraine Wood, our beloved mother, grandma, and great-grandma passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was 84. How fitting that it be, she was called home to be reunited with her husband on their 66th wedding anniversary.

Lorraine was born August 16, 1938, to Herman and Elizabeth Dehning. She graduated from Reubens High School in 1956, and moved to Kendrick where she started clerking at the Kendrick grocery store.

Lorraine married Gerald Wood, the love of her life, on June 28, 1957. Her most important job was making a home for her husband and three daughters. She also worked for Foster’s Market and was a custodian for the Deary School District. In her younger years she was a bowling league member, and always enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in sports and activities. She loved Sunday dinners with her family, as her family meant the world to her.

