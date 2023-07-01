Lorraine Wood, our beloved mother, grandma, and great-grandma passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was 84. How fitting that it be, she was called home to be reunited with her husband on their 66th wedding anniversary.
Lorraine was born August 16, 1938, to Herman and Elizabeth Dehning. She graduated from Reubens High School in 1956, and moved to Kendrick where she started clerking at the Kendrick grocery store.
Lorraine married Gerald Wood, the love of her life, on June 28, 1957. Her most important job was making a home for her husband and three daughters. She also worked for Foster’s Market and was a custodian for the Deary School District. In her younger years she was a bowling league member, and always enjoyed watching her grandchildren participate in sports and activities. She loved Sunday dinners with her family, as her family meant the world to her.
Lorraine loved to crochet, and made many afghan blankets, vests, hats and casserole carriers. To her kids and grandkids, she is best known for her homemade raspberry jam, chocolate drop and chocolate chip cookies.
Lorraine is survived by her three daughters: Debbie Funke and husband Larry of Deary, Lisa Marsh and husband Dan of Lewiston, and Brenda Bogar and husband Doug of Deary. Eight grandchildren: Jennifer Heath, Kyle Funke, Tyrel (Megan) Funke, all of Deary; Lindsey (Kyle) Helm, Ryan (Maria) Marsh, Lacey Martin, all of Lewiston; Cody (Beth) Bogar, Logan (Cassie) Bogar, also of Deary; 13 great-grandchildren: Colton, Graci and Cooper Heath, Hunter and Kolby Funke, Grady and Madelynn Helm, Lincoln and Adeline Marsh, Paisley and Emmett Martin, Brooke and CJ Bogar. She is also survived by her sisters, Glenda (Jim) Kress, Linda Nelson (John Block); and her brother, Steve (Kristie) Howerton.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Wood; her mother, Elizabeth Howerton; her father, Herman Dehning; stepfather, Glen Howerton, and grandson-in-law, Aaron Heath.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the ALS Foundation in honor of Aaron Heath, or the Deary Ambulance Fund. Funeral services are scheduled at 11 a.m. Monday, July 10, at Shorts Funeral Chapel in Moscow, with burial to follow at the Deary Cemetery. A dinner reception will also follow at the Deary Community Center.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.