Louann ‘Ann’ Lee Poston

Louann L. Poston, 89, a resident of Potlatch, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at the Orchard Ridge Assisted Living in Coeur d’Alene.
She was born on June 30, 1933, in Moscow to Russel and Rheuey (Bumgarner) Smith. She attended her schooling at Moscow.
She married Richard “Larry” Poston on July 25, 1951, in Moscow and the couple made their home in Potlatch.
Louann worked for the Potlatch Dept. Store for several years until 1971. She later started working for the Potlatch Forests Inc. as a lumber grader in 1972 and worked there until the mill closed. Mr. Poston died in 2010.
She moved to Coeur d’Alene to be near her daughter and was a resident of Orchard Ridge Assisted Living.
Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Rochon (Henry “Scooter”), of Coeur d’Alene, and Terri Poston, of Potlatch. She is also survived by two grandchildren, Mackenzie Anderberg (Aaron) and Sara Stonesifer (Derrick); and three great-grandchildren, Rio Anderberg and Hailey and David Stonesifer.
Memorials may be given to the Potlatch Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 63, Potlatch, ID 83855.
