On Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, Louis Vasco Gillett went to be with the Lord.
Lou was born July 4, 1930, in Moscow to the late Harry Louis Gillett and Mabel Alene Vassar and lived in Harvard, moving to Southern California in 1955 and returning to live in Garden City earlier this year.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Jim. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Audrey Ruth Cornell; two sons and a daughter, Doug, Lynn and Mark; two stepsons, Dave and Steve; four grandchildren, Tommy, Chris, Allison and Isaac; and two great-grandchildren, Elise and Graham.
A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 at Relyea Funeral Chapel, Boise, and will be livestreamed at relyeafuneralchapel.com/tributes/Louis-Gillett. (A recording of the service will be available at same web address following the service.) A private interment will take place at a later date at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise.