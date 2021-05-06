Lynda Trese (Geiger) Devorak, 54, of Uniontown, was called home Monday, May 3, 2021, at the home of her sister in Spokane Valley, following a long courageous battle with cancer.
Lynda’s journey began April 19, 1967, as the youngest of 11 children to the late Cecyl and Roselyn (Bauer) Geiger. She grew up in Uniontown, graduated from Colton High School and later fulfilled her cosmetology degree at Mr. Leon’s. This trade would serve her well professionally and personally. No matter how Lynda was feeling, her hair was always meticulous.
Lynda married Kurt Devorak on July 25, 1992. She was a devoted and loving mother to her children, Dustin, Zachary, Courtney, Meghan, Blake and step-daughter Brittney. Lynda adored her grandchildren, Jackson, Logan, Curtis and Dustie. She enjoyed her family, friends and community. Lynda loved crafts, scrapbooking in particular, gardening and was a wonderful cook, and her laugh and smile were infectious. She was a lifelong resident of Uniontown and helped organize the annual Uniontown Easter Egg Hunt and Halloween Party.
Lynda is survived by her husband, Kurt, at the home in Uniontown; her children, Dustin (Katelyn) Devorak, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Zachary Devorak, Courtney Devorak and Meghan Devorak, all of Lewiston; Blake Devorak, of Uniontown; Brittney Devorak, of Meridian, Idaho; her grandchildren, Jackson, Logan, Curtis and Dustie; her siblings, Margaret (Roger) Warner, John Geiger, Phil (Jan) Geiger, Julie (Dale) Papendick, Elizabeth (Roy) Pluid, Roberta (Marty) Becker and Jeff Geiger. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Mike, Patrick and Edward Geiger.
The graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Uniontown. A gathering will follow the service at the Community Building in Uniontown. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements.
If you wish to honor Lynda, please consider donating to Town Hall, P.O. Box 87, Uniontown, WA 99179. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.