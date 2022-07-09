Veterinarian Lynn Georgia Wheaton, 79, of Pullman, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 10, 2022, at her Pullman home. She succumbed to complications from heart disease and cancer.
Lynn never met an animal that she did not love. Likewise, all animals she encountered immediately were drawn to her and loved her.
Lynn grew up in southern California and received her bachelor’s degree from the University of California – Santa Barbara. In 1963, she was one of six women to be accepted to the University of California – Davis campus to pursue her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine degree. She did her residency program at the Animal Medical Center in New York. She was surprised to find that many of her patients were “exotics” — alligators, snakes, turtles — owned by apartment dwellers in New York City. At Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, she was the first woman to be appointed to be a department head: manager of the Small Animal Surgery Department. Before and after her retirement, she pursued her interest, along with some medical companies, in developing artificial limbs, organs, etc., used in the training of veterinary students in surgery procedures.
Lynn is survived by her brother, Richard Wheaton.
