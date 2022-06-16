Lynn Marie DeMeerleer, 76, of Moscow, peacefully passed away after a long battle with dementia Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Sunshine Peak Adult Family Home in Pullman surrounded by family.
Lynn was born May 11, 1946, in Centralia, Wash., to the late Andrew and Helen (Scholkoph) Duval. Lynn was educated in the Tacoma school system, and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1964. Lynn married Brent DeMeerleer on May 26, 1967, in Tacoma, and two children were born from this union.
The family moved to Spokane; Kent, Wash.; Fresno, Calif.; Puyallup, Wash.; and ended up settling for good in Moscow in 1977.
Lynn was very active in junior, and senior high school. She served in many school clubs, including various swimming, and marching programs. Lynn graduated with high honors in the class of 1964. She attended the University of Washington for one year, where she was part of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority.
She then went to the X-ray technician school at Swedish Hospital, where she graduated two years later. She worked as an X-ray technician for 25 years at the various places they lived. Lynn then worked out her final working years in the family business.
Lynn loved doing craft projects, including stamping, sewing and other crafts. She loved spending time with her family more than anything. She was always seen with a smile, and loved a good laugh with loved ones or her many friends and acquaintances. Lynn was a very loving and caring person, a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, and was always thinking of others first. As her husband, Brent, always said, “To know her was to love her.”
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Brent, of Moscow; son Jeff DeMeerleer, his wife Shannon and grandsons Reece and Jacob; son Tim DeMeerleer, his wife Tiffany and grandson Boden; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to her parents, Lynn was preceded in death by her one older brother, Andrew Duval Jr. Lynn will be greatly missed by all.
There will be a celebration of life held from 1-5 p.m. July 23 at Ghormley Park in Moscow.
The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful help and care given by the fantastic staff at the Sunshine Peak Care Home over the last couple of years of her life.
Corbeill Funeral Home of Pullman is in charge of the arrangements. The family suggests memorials may be made in Lynn’s name to the Sunshine Peak Care Home, 705 NW Palouse View Ct., Pullman, WA, 99163. Online condolences may be sent to corbeillfuneralhomes.com.