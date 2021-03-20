Macel Irene Mabe, known as Mac to some and Irene to others, passed away in her home Monday, March 15, 2021 of natural causes.
She was born Sept. 2, 1933, in Enterprise, Ore., to James Monroe Palmer and Alice May White Palmer. She was the 15th child born of 18 surviving children. She was the last of her siblings to pass. She gave birth to five children, Cindy who died at birth, Merle Ray Knapp, Becky Sue Woolverton, Charles Wayne Knapp, Paul Everett Knapp (deceased). She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband Richard Mabe, as well as the father of her children Charles Ray Knapp.
She spent her final eight years at Good Samaritan Independent Living. In life, she was a stock car driver, a baseball player, food waitress and a bartender. She worked in a plywood mill in La Grande, Ore., and a cannery in Kodiak Alaska. She is survived by her three oldest children, 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandson; as well as many many beloved nieces and nephews.
She was a hard-working mother, a spunky aunt, and a good friend to all and will be missed.
