Margaret Jean (Sterner) Stockwell passed away quietly in her sleep Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Kate’s Harmony House in Clarkston. She was a woman of extreme grace and kindness who treasured her family dearly.
Jean was born in Milwaukee on July 5, 1931, to Dave and Helen Sterner. She was an identical twin to her sister, Jeanette, and they journeyed childhood and adolescence closely together as best friends. Jean attended a one-room school in Wisconsin until 1943, when the family left Wisconsin to live in San Jose, Calif. Again, they moved to Moscow in 1946, where she attended school. In 1950, she graduated from Moscow High School and enrolled at the University of Idaho, where she received her degree in elementary education in 1954. She was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority — she remained an active member in the society until her passing.
In 1954, Jean married Stan Stockwell, and they resided in Moscow until his failing health required that they move to Bishop Place in Pullman, where Stan passed away in 2019.
Jean taught elementary school in Kellogg, Idaho, for one year, and then in Troy, Idaho, for 18 years, where she taught both second and third grades. She was known as a strict but very effective teacher. She received an Outstanding Teacher of America award for her excellence as a teacher.
Jean was an artist and creator. She was an excellent painter, known especially for her beautiful tole painting. Her other passion was gardening. After her retirement, she and Stan opened their own plant nursery, where she sold annuals and perennials to many area customers. Jean loved the game of bridge and was an active player with her many friends. Additionally, she volunteered for the Moscow Food Bank and was a member of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church.
Stan and Jean had four children, Nancy (Greg) Richardson of Quincy, Wash.; Mark Stockwell, of Moscow; Debbie (Jim) Allen, of Lewiston; and Marie (Kurt) Warner, of Redding, Calif. They all survive their mother as well as eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her twin sister, Jeanette, of Meridian, Idaho. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Stan; her sister, Mary Sterner; and her parents, David and Helen Sterner.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 20, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 618 E. First St., Moscow. A private burial will follow at the Moscow Cemetery.
Memorials in Jean’s name can be made to the Moscow Food Bank or to St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow. Online condolences may be sent to shortsfuneralchapel.com.