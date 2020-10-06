Margaret Louise Pointon, of Deary, left us Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, to join the Lord and loved ones in Heaven. She was 88.
Margaret was born Jan. 10, 1932, to Nellie and Ralph Lyon. She married George Thomas Pointon on Aug. 28, 1955, in Grants Pass, Ore., where they later started their family. George and Margaret, along with their children, made their way to Idaho in 1966 and settled in Helmer in 1969. In 1992, they moved to Independence, Mo., where George passed away in 2002. In 2010, Margaret returned to Deary.
Margaret loved gardening, cooking and, of course, her faith. She made her hobby a career and spent a number of years working as a cook, both in Idaho and in Missouri. To this day, family members speak of her wonderful cinnamon rolls — they were the best. Margaret took pride in her garden and always had an abundance of beautiful flowers.
Margaret is survived by her sister, Bonnie (Les) Goff, of Grants Pass, Ore.; children David (Diane), of Genesee, Don (Sandy), Cindy (Duane) Brown, Mark and Robin, all of Deary; seven grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband George; grandchildren Aaron and Jamie Pointon; and brother Willard.
No service is planned as per her wishes.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.