Margarette “Lilo” Lieselotte Bishop

Margarette Lieselotte Bishop, 98, formerly of Pullman, passed away Nov. 18, 2019, at Ruthhaven Senior Care Home in Covington, Wash.
Lilo was born Dec. 17, 1920, in Gevelsberg, Germany. Her father died when she was 2, succumbing to World War I injuries. Her mother passed away when she was 12, and she was raised by her grandmother thereafter.
World War II was a challenging time in her life. She reluctantly told stories of food shortages and scrambling into bomb shelters. She later relocated to Scotland with her husband at the time, John Linton, where she worked as a nurse and where their son, Michael, was born. Subsequently, she married Donald, who was completing his doctoral thesis in Edinburgh. They returned to the United States, living in Virginia, California and Iowa before moving to Pullman.
Lilo and her husband, the Rev. Dr. Donald Bishop, were 50-year residents of Pullman, where they lived a full life surrounded by friends and family. She was not only a dedicated mother and wife, she was very active in the community. She was regional director of the Heart Association fund drive, active in the Crop Walk for Hunger and a laboratory technician at the Washington State University Department of Agriculture. Lilo had a passion for quilting, knitting, miniature dolls, indoor plants and music. She had an active couples’ bridge group and she loved games. She enjoyed travel and cultural experiences. Donald was a professor of philosophy at Washington State University, and they often hosted foreign students during the holidays. They were active members of the Simpson Methodist Church. She loved decorating for traditional German Christmases, and was a superb German cook.
After retirement, they spent 17 winters in Apache Junction, Ariz. They had an active social life, and Lilo continued to pursue her interests in stained glass and crafts. After Donald’s passing, she moved to Maple Valley, Wash., to be closer to her daughter and son. She died peacefully of old age.
She is survived by her children, Michael (Barbara), Karin, and David (Janice); grandchildren Jeff (Rhonda) Bishop, Tina (Kirk) Willett, Allegra Bishop, Kaj Bishop, David Levesque and Elise Levesque; and great-grandchildren Liam and Noah Willett, and Reider and Hudson Bishop.
We will miss Lilo. There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Kimball Funeral Home, 905 S. Grand Ave., Pullman. Burial will follow at the Pullman Cemetery. Remembrances may be made to the organization that she and Donald supported, Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse.
Kimball Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.