Margery E. Brink, 92, a resident of Palouse, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Bishop Place assisted living in Pullman.
Margery was born on Nov. 2, 1929, in Palouse to Horace and Lena (Turnbow) Howard. She attended the Palouse schools and graduated from the Palouse High School.
She married Boyd Brink on Sept. 5, 1947, near Colfax and the couple made their home in Palouse.
Margery worked at various accounting jobs around Palouse. She worked for McGregor’s, Palouse Grain Growers, Old National Bank and the U.S Bank at Palouse until she retired. Mr. Brink died in 2009.
Margery loved all animals, especially her dogs, cows, calves and horses. She enjoyed making crafts, and making knitted sweaters.
She was a member of the Palouse Federated Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda Hill (Brock), of Palouse, Terry Marden (Terry), of Prosser, Wash.; and one son, Steve Brink (Becky), of Palouse. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Margery outlived all her siblings and husband’s siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Palouse Federated Church with a family burial to precede the services at 11:30 a.m. at the Greenwood Cemetery on Wednesday.
Memorials may be given to the Palouse EMS, P.O. Box 250, Palouse, WA 99161, or to Friends of Hospice, P.O. Box 484, Pullman, WA 99163.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.