Margie J. Hall, 88, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
Margie was born July 31, 1932 at Onaway to Dewey M. and Bessie (Stockwell) McKinney. She attended the Prince-ton and Potlatch schools.
She married Armond “Arnie” Hall at Coeur d’Alene. The couple enjoyed traveling in their motor home, and were members of the Good Sam RV Club, spending their winters in Parker, Ariz.
The couple later moved to Whitman Senior Living in Pullman in September of 2016. Mr. Hall died in 2017.
Margie moved to Pasco to be near her daughter.
Margie is survived by one son, Kim Fehrs, Libby, Mont. She is survived by four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter Linda Hovland.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Kramer Funeral Home, Palouse, with the Rev. Corey Laughary officiating. Burial will follow at the Potlatch Cemetery, Potlatch.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. You are invited to leave online condolences and order flowers for the family at www.kramercares.com.