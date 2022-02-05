Marie A. Ahlstrom, 83, passed away in the afternoon Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Clarkston.
Marie was born March 11, 1938, in St. Joe, Idaho, to Robert and Willodene Creswell. Marie spent large portions of her life in Los Angeles, Slickpoo, Ruebens, Winchester, Lewiston and Culdesac. She also lived in Pomeroy for her last 26 years. She raised children her whole life.
She is survived by her sister Carmelita Nedrow; her children Anita Witte, Lyla McCammon, David Crawford, Kristina Gillum, Jenette Spindler and Shannon Ahlstrom; her grandchildren, David, Brian, Theresa, Renee, Tristen, Robert, Danika, Stephanie, Testa, Cassandra, Ayla, Samuel, Kameryne, Hugh (Bucky), Skyler, Sidney, Shadow and Bryndahl; her great-grandchildren, Destiny, Kailee, David, Dakota, Shayla, Dylan, Stessani, Diamond, Marley, Donald (Junior), Meliodas, Anthony, Bryson, Branson, Serenity, Dexton, Sidney (Skeeto), Luis, Victorio, Zamira, Sakima, Terresa, Samuel, Fox, Cadence, Kinley, Alaina, Amanda, Krysten, Alijah, Brynley, Amelie, Jack and Garrett; and her great-great-grandchildren, Logan, John, Bailee, Zaiden, Oliver and Rosemarie Lynn.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Willdodene Creswell; her brothers Robert, Paul, William, and David Creswell; her son Paul Crawford and grandson Samuel Blair Crawford.
Marie was instrumental in the forming the LC Valley Foodbank here in Lewiston, She did outsourcing, networking, referrals, and as the director she facilitated an ongoing supply of USDA commodities to help families.
Throughout her life she enjoyed painting, sketching in color, writing, gardening, playing the piano, and playing board games and cards with her children, grandkids and many friends. She had a phenomenal imagination as a great storyteller. This always captured the full attention of everyone listening.
Marie authored a book that became published, titled “Whitehawk: Journey to Rasemore.” She wrote several books that are entertaining and capturing of one’s imagination on different age levels. Although most of her work did not become published, the stories still captured the attention of many.
Marie’s life was lived fully and on her terms. She had many friends considered to be like family. All of our prayers for her new-found freedom and wishes for a beautiful journey to the Kingdom of The Lord.
There will be a memorial at noon March 6 at the Elks Lodge in Lewiston. At 2:30 p.m. at Hells Gate State Park we will gather to release balloons followed by a potluck/picnic with a prayer to send her on her journey.