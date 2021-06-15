Marie C. Heisler, longtime Colfax resident, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinics in Colfax. She was 66. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Colfax Cemetery.
Marie was born Dec. 11, 1954, at St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax to Roland and Patricia Olfs Heisler. She grew up in Colfax along with her two sisters, Betty and Ruth. Marie graduated from Colfax High School in 1973, spent one year at Spokane Community College, and then enrolled at Washington State University in Pullman. She worked as a bookkeeper for Whitman hospital in Colfax for several years. There wasn’t a craft that Marie didn’t like, but she especially loved crochet. She could hook yarn for hours. She also did scrapbooking, card making and bead work. In the late 1980s Marie moved to Genesee and worked as an administrative assistant to the nursing officer at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow. Her life’s work always revolved around the business office or human resources in the medical field. She loved going to the ocean and she enjoyed spending time at a home the family owned in Ocean Shores. She loved her family and her pets.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Betty. She is survived by her sister, Ruth, at home in Colfax and by her fur babies, Permee and Nutmeg. Memorial gifts in her name are suggested to the Union Gospel Mission. Online guest book is at www.bruningfuneralhome.com.