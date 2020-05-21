Marie K. Moore, of Jacksonville, Fla., passed away at home Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at age 82.
Marie was born in Moscow to William and Agnes (Randall) Moore, Oct. 2, 1937. Her grandparents, John and May Randall, and great-grandparents were early settlers in Latah County. She was raised in Moscow and attended the Ursuline Academy through high school. After attending the University of Idaho, she went to nursing school at Gonzaga University School of Nursing and became a registered nurse.
Moving to Florida, she went to work for the state of Florida in the Worker’s Compensation Division as a nurse/administrator for more than 30 years. She retired in 2005.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Moore, of Moscow. Marie is survived by her son, Bill Turner, of Jacksonville; her brother, Clair Moore, of New York; nephew Ken Moore and nieces Pam and Tracy Moore; and great-nephews and grand-niece Skylar, Kristofer and Ashlyn.
Marie was a member of the Catholic church both in Moscow and Jacksonville.
A brief remembrance with family will be from 4-6 p.m. today at Short’s Funeral Chapel, and burial at 11 a.m. Friday at the Moscow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.