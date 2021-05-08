Marie Ruth Mathis, 72, passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, April 28, 2021, after battling cancer for over two years.
She was born Oct. 15, 1948, to parents C. Arthur Johnson and Ruth Eunice Erickson, of Troy.
Marie is survived by her son, James T. Abbott, his wife, Anne, and granddaughters Rowan and Virginia; daughter Jennifer R. Tuttle, grandson Brandon and granddaughter Christine; son Daniel A. Abbott; brother James A. Johnson (Merle); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Karen and Gloria; and by her grandson, Kevin; and Terry J. Abbott, who was father to her three children.
Marie loved her family and delighted in spending time with them at home and at the beach. She enjoyed interacting with people and made many friends throughout her career at known restaurants in the Everett area, including Gianni’s, Bacchus by the Bay, and Buck’s American Café. Marie grew up in Troy but spent most of her years in the Everett area and Long Beach, Wash.
There will be a celebration of life get-together from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, May 23, at Buck’s American Café, 2901 Hewitt Ave., Everett, WA 98201.