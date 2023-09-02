Marie Yolanda Wyatt, age 88, of Moscow, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and beloved friend to many died peacefully on Monday, June 26, 2023, with family members at her side.

Yolanda was born on Oct. 24, 1934, in San Antonio, to Constance McClintock. In her early years, she lived with her extended family and attended school in San Antonio and led the high school band as the majorette.

She married William C. Wyatt in 1952 while he was stationed at Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio. They shared 60 years raising their family while residing in several states and foreign countries until concluding their lives together in Moscow.

