Marie Yolanda Wyatt, age 88, of Moscow, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and beloved friend to many died peacefully on Monday, June 26, 2023, with family members at her side.
Yolanda was born on Oct. 24, 1934, in San Antonio, to Constance McClintock. In her early years, she lived with her extended family and attended school in San Antonio and led the high school band as the majorette.
She married William C. Wyatt in 1952 while he was stationed at Lackland Air Force base in San Antonio. They shared 60 years raising their family while residing in several states and foreign countries until concluding their lives together in Moscow.
Yolanda was full of life and enjoyed dancing, playing bridge, reading, knitting, walking and, most of all, loving her wonderful family and friends. She visited the sick and elderly in hospitals and care facilities holding their hands and providing comfort. She belonged to numerous organizations including PTA and PEO Sisterhood, volunteered as Girl Scouts/Cub Scouts leader and Rainbow Girls mother, and cheered on sports teams at schools in Grand Coulee, Wash., and Moscow. Yolanda was also active in a Lutheran or Episcopal church wherever she lived and participated in God’s work. She is loved and will be dearly missed.
Yolanda enjoyed spending time communicating with her family and friends in person and on the phone and showered all with her love and affection. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill and is survived by her sister and husband, Linda McClintock and Dick Greco, Tampa, Fla.; her daughter and her husband, Debby Wyatt and Ron Landeck, Moscow; son and his wife, William C. and Jane, Floral City, Fla.; daughter and her husband, Rhonda and Dean Erickson, Electric City, Wash.; son and his wife, Randy and Maria, Buckeye, Ariz.; son and his wife, David and Cathryn, Littleton, Colo.; 16 grandchildren: Merryl, Evan, Kendyl, Christin, Abby, Melanie, Garrett, Kelcee, Michelle, Danielle, Julie, William Cody, Scott, Natalie, Jacob and Joshua Perley; nine great-grandchildren: Marcus, Nora, Wyatt, Teddy, Clyde, Leo, Olivia, Diem and Keaton, all of whom she loved, teased and thoroughly enjoyed.
Special thanks to caregivers, Jessie and Hailey Penman, Vanessa Suquet, Bishop Place and Hill House, for their gracious and trusted assistance in the final years of her life.
Cremation has occurred and a family service and burial is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 23, at the family plot at the Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery near Bridgeport, Neb. We celebrate and thank God for Yolanda’s life of service and witness among us.
Memorials may be sent to Emmanuel Lutheran Preschool, 1036 West A St., Moscow, ID 83843.