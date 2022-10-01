Marilee Roberta Vorhies-Carrasco, 67, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in her home in Clarkston, surrounded by her family and beloved pets.
Marilee was born in Inglewood, Calif., on August 13, 1955, to Robert and Marylee Vorhies. Marilee lived most of her life in Southern California, where she was an LVN (Licensed Vocational Nurse) for more than 20 years. She had a love for animals and dedicated her life to them. Her family always came first, and she was a giving and loving mother, wife, sister, grandma and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Marylee Vorhies; her brother Lee Vorhies; and her daughter Nichole Fitton. She leaves behind her husband, Ivan Carrasco; her sister Pennysue Hammer; her brothers Lynn and Lonn Vorhies; her daughter Marilee Gonzalez; her granddaughter, Heather Gish; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins who adored her and her way of being.
From your loving husband:
These are a few words for my dearly departed, love of my life. My memories of you are good ones, where you liked to joke around and when we’d speak what the other was thinking. We had our share of spats, but always forgave each other because we both knew neither of us is perfect. You, however, were the perfect partner for me. We taught each other many things. We loved, lived and laughed often. Even when you were at your worst with your ailments, you still found a way to laugh and joke. I miss your smile and your bright eyes that would stare back at me constantly. I miss waving to each other while watching a movie, even though we were in the same room. I miss blowing air kisses at each other, even while walking past you. Your kindness was unmatched and you had a great love for your daughter, your granddaughter, as well as your pets. I hope wherever you are now, that you feel no pain, no angst, and can eat whatever you want and never have to worry about what it is. That’s how life should have been for you here, but even with everything stacked against you, you still managed to put on a smile and laugh and love like there was nothing bothering you. I’ll see you later, babe.
