Marilyn Ann Lauby, of Moscow, died peacefully at her home Wednesday, July 14, 2021. She was 71.
Marilyn was born March 21, 1950, in Cottonwood to Joseph F. and Ann M. (Schanz) Lauby. She grew up and attended school in Nezperce, through eighth grade at Holy Trinity Catholic School, and graduated valedictorian from Nezperce High School. She attended the University of Idaho, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish in 1973. Marilyn worked in the Lewis County offices, and later for the ASCS office and Nezperce Storage for a time.
In 1985, she moved to Moscow and worked for GTE before going to work at the Appaloosa Horse Club in the registration department, retiring in 2015.
Marilyn enjoyed gardening and her flowers, music, playing the piano, singing and organizing family history. She will be remembered for her laugh and smile, her sweet-tooth and her fondness for Chinese food! She was also a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow.
Marilyn is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Ava Lauby, nieces, Kristen Harrington and Maria Palmer and nephew, Daniel Lauby. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Gary Lauby, niece, Kimberly Lauby and a nephew, J. Scott Lauby.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 23, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moscow. A luncheon and time of remembering will follow at St. Mary’s Family Center. Marilyn will be laid to rest with her family at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Nezperce.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Nezperce Ambulance Fund or to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.