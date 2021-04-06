Marilyn Joan (Duvall) Alexander, 85, of Pullman, passed away peacefully Good Friday, April 2, 2021, in the presence of her husband of 62 years, Jack Alexander.
Marilyn was born March 23, 1936, to John “Bob” and Marguerite Duvall in Belleville, Ontario, Canada. She was the eldest of six siblings, including Butch (Shirley) Duvall, Patricia (Alec) Clark, Gary (Barbara) Duvall, Dale (Bonnie) Duvall and Timothy (Ann) Duvall. She has multiple nieces and nephews in the Belleville area.
Marilyn and Jack were married in 1958 in Belleville. They moved to Pullman in 1962. Jack and Marilyn raised four children: Kenneth (Michelle) Alexander, of Orlando, Fla., Tanya (Eric) Heidenreich, of Coeur d’Alene, Trina Tinder, of Post Falls, Idaho, and Leslie (Barrie) Robison, of Pullman. They later welcomed eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family returned to Ontario frequently for summer holidays at “the cottage.”
Marilyn was the ultimate hostess and lived a life that exemplified generosity and hospitality. Over the years, she welcomed many new Washington State University faculty members and facilitated their transition to Pullman. She served as the adviser to the WSU Veterinary Medicine Student Wives organization.
Marilyn loved to travel. She and Jack visited more than 20 countries with Jack’s brother and sister-in-law. They spent extensive time in Taiwan. She and Jack spent many winters in Florida. She especially enjoyed cruising and celebrated both her 50th and 60th wedding anniversaries on the ocean with family. In addition, she was an avid walker. She joined her friends regularly to “walk and talk.” She played bridge with longtime friends and was actively involved in the Pullman Historical Society. Marilyn belonged to the Pullman Baptist Church for several years, serving as the wedding coordinator. Most recently, she and Jack have been active members of Community Congregational United Church of Christ.
In the words of a longtime family friend, “Marilyn was a good soul, a voice of reason and common sense, a person always willing to lend an ear and be a moral compass. She will be missed but not forgotten.”
Her last few months were spent under the care of hospice, Dr. Stephanie Fosback and the staff of Kimani’s Adult Family Home. Marilyn was provided an environment of love and dignity for which the family is appreciative.
A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.