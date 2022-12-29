Marion Geraldine “Jerry” Colburn passed away peacefully Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at the age of 83. She was born to Gladys May Dawdy and Elmer Chester Belser on Aug. 28, 1939, in Shamrock, Okla. She married James W. Sadler and together had four children; Deanna, Kathleen, Cheryl Ann and William.
Jerry enjoyed baking, sewing, fishing, reading and generously sharing the finest of whatever she produced. Not a birthday nor holiday went by without a gift of snickerdoodles or a set of new doll clothes for the granddaughters. Neighbors and friends were very fond of her cinnamon rolls and baked bread. Being a well-accomplished seamstress, she would tackle anything from prom dresses for her daughters to canvas Carhart-style work pants for her husband. Having graduated eighth grade, she was determined to see her children graduate high school and go beyond, which they did.
In 1971, she met and married the man of her dreams, William “Bill” Gardner Colburn, a kind and hardworking man. They shared a modest but happy life together. Fishing the local ponds, rivers and lakes for perch, bass and catfish was a shared passion until later in life when Bill was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. For nine long years she kept him at home, never leaving his side or giving his care over to another.
After his passing, she moved to Lewiston in 2015, to be near family. She resided at Royal Plaza Retirement Home and later Good Samaritan’s in Moscow. She courageously endured the COVID-19 pandemic; the lockdowns, isolation, repeated testing, screenings and visitation through a windowpane. She was very proud of her family, who visited her often in her new home. She would tell you her final years in Idaho were happy ones. She is remembered fondly by her new community for her good-natured teasing and generously making beaded bracelets for staff and fellow residents.
Jerry is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Deanna and Mike Kinziger; daughter-in-law Brenda Sadler, of Fairfax, Okla.; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.