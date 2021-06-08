Marjorie Lois Ackerman LaRue, born July 6, 1927, in Princeton, died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Condon, Ore.
A short memorial service will be held at noon Saturday at Freeze Church, Potlatch. Following will be a get-together at Scenic 6 Depot Park.
