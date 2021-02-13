Marjory Taylor McReynolds, 95, of Pullman, passed away Satuday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Regency Assisted Living in Pullman.
Marjory was born Sept. 6, 1925, in Cherry Valley, Mass., to Walter and Hazel (Taylor) Neth. The family moved to Nebraska where she grew up and attended school. When Marge was 17, her father accepted the job as pastor at Cedar Hill Methodist Church outside of Ashland, Neb., where she met her future husband. Marjory was 19 when her mother passed, and with five siblings, she was needed at home to help out. Marjory attended some college until WWII started.
Marjory and William were married in Greenwood, Neb., July 25, 1946, following his honorable discharge from the U.S. Navy. After working on the family farm and running the dairy, Marjory and William purchased their own farmland near Ceresco, Neb., where she raised the family and excelled as a loving wife, mother and homemaker. In 1969, the family moved to Pullman where she has made her home since that time.
In addition to taking care of her family, Marjory became a beautician and enjoyed the years she spent working in the salon. Her faith was always front and center to Marjory’s life. She was a longtime member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Pullman where she taught Sunday school (until the age of 70) and was active in the women’s ministries of the church. In addition, Marjory was a member of the Gideon’s International Auxiliary. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and cooking, as well as traveling with her husband, William. They even enjoyed a sabbatical trip to Australia together. The most special relationship for Marjory was the ones she had with her grandchildren, whom she loved and adored. The many camping trips with them will always be a cherished memory.
Marjory is survived by her daughter, Peady (Richard) Schwabe, of Pullman; her sons, Tom (Tami) McReynolds, of Moscow; Robert (Kay) McReynolds, of Boise; Dale (Rae) McReynolds, of Lincoln, Neb.; sister Elsie Hinrichs and brother John Neth, living in Nebraska; her grandchildren, Shelly, Justin, Sundae, Adam, Nathan, DeDe, Joshua, Brian, TJ and Curtis; 13 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Marjory was preceded in death by her husband, William; an infant daughter, Barbara Ann; and three siblings.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Pullman. Viewing will take place one hour prior to the service. Vault interment will follow at the Pullman Cemetery. Kimball Funeral Home of Pullman has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.