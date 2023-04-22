Mark Henry Bechtel, MD, a former Moscow resident and most recently a diagnostic radiologist with offices in and near Minneapolis, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023 at his Monticello, Minn., home. He was 57.
Mark was born Oct. 21, 1965 in West Lafayette, Ind., and was the youngest of three boys born to Friend and LuAnn Bechtel. He was preceded in death by his mother and a brother. He is survived by his wife Julie; son Friend (Riley) Bechtel, of Lexington, Ky.; son Odrey (Grace) Bechtel, of Rogers, Minn.; son Hunter Bechtel, of Rogers; daughter Chlotielde (John) Moran, of Minneapolis; daughter Lorna Bechtel, of Sioux Falls, S.D.; grandson Dayne Bechtel; granddaughter Nora Bechtel; father Friend Bechtel, of Mead, Wash.; and brother Eric (Trish) Bechtel, of Moscow.
More than any accolades Mark received as a radiologist or in his previous career as an electrical engineer, he was known for being a dedicated father and a committed servant to others and his Heavenly Father. He cared deeply for others, often taking professional positions that, while offering less in financial compensation, provided greater face-to-face patient interaction. On mission trips, he was the doctor on his hands and knees scrubbing floors with the assistants.
As busy as he was with his patients and with numerous around-the-house projects, Mark seemed to always make time to attend the many sporting events in which his five children participated. He prayed before any of his children departed on any trip, helped his children memorize scripture, helped his children with schoolwork, and provided whatever assistance he could to anyone in need.
Mark had a strong sense of right and wrong and staunchly and stubbornly defended his beliefs. Even so, he was humble and swift to admit when he was wrong and to apologize as necessary. He would often be the one to go far more than halfway in providing restitution, valuing relationships more than the need to be right.
Those of us who knew Mark remember him for his goofy grin and corny dad jokes, loyalty to family and friends, willingness to help others, and his unwavering faith and trust in God. We remember him also for his problem-solving abilities, his competitive nature (with resulting injuries), and his never-ending curiosity and inquisitiveness. He was a tenacious, hard worker in all he did, whether the task was professional, academic, or athletic. He competed as a swimmer, runner, wrestler and pole vaulter while attending school in Moscow, and then ran on the University of Idaho track team. He excelled in his Moscow High School studies, in electrical engineering at the University of Idaho, and then later in the WWAMI program and subsequent advanced medical training.
We miss him dearly but hold fast to the hope of a future reunion.
A memorial service for Mark was held Sunday, April 16, at the Refuge Evangelical Free Church at Zimmerman, Minn. Pastor Mike Musegades, a long-time family friend, officiated.