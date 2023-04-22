Mark Henry Bechtel

Mark Henry Bechtel, MD, a former Moscow resident and most recently a diagnostic radiologist with offices in and near Minneapolis, passed away Friday, April 14, 2023 at his Monticello, Minn., home. He was 57.

Mark was born Oct. 21, 1965 in West Lafayette, Ind., and was the youngest of three boys born to Friend and LuAnn Bechtel. He was preceded in death by his mother and a brother. He is survived by his wife Julie; son Friend (Riley) Bechtel, of Lexington, Ky.; son Odrey (Grace) Bechtel, of Rogers, Minn.; son Hunter Bechtel, of Rogers; daughter Chlotielde (John) Moran, of Minneapolis; daughter Lorna Bechtel, of Sioux Falls, S.D.; grandson Dayne Bechtel; granddaughter Nora Bechtel; father Friend Bechtel, of Mead, Wash.; and brother Eric (Trish) Bechtel, of Moscow.

More than any accolades Mark received as a radiologist or in his previous career as an electrical engineer, he was known for being a dedicated father and a committed servant to others and his Heavenly Father. He cared deeply for others, often taking professional positions that, while offering less in financial compensation, provided greater face-to-face patient interaction. On mission trips, he was the doctor on his hands and knees scrubbing floors with the assistants.

