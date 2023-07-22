Mark L. Teal, 67, beloved husband, father and friend, was taken from us far too soon on Monday, July 17, 2023. Mark was born May 26, 1956, to Alfred and Donna (Wesselles) Teal in Colfax, where he lived most of his life. He spent many of his last years in Bovill, where he developed some of his most cherished friendships, and was excited to start his next chapter. On July 19 he would have celebrated his 15th anniversary with his best friend, adventure companion and favorite cook (even when she tried to make him eat things he couldn’t pronounce) Jennifer (O’Bright) Teal.
Anyone who knew Mark knows two things about him: he was the hardest worker you could ever meet, and he loved to be outdoors. He worked in the community in more ways than you can count, from a mechanic to a lineman to a volunteer firefighter and EMT, and everything in between. He never stopped learning, or finding a new way to build or fix something. He helped shape the beauty of Whitman County, and far beyond, with the two businesses he was so proud to own: first Teal’s Tree Service and later MJ Tree Service.
Mark loved his chosen family. You couldn’t throw a rock in Whitman County — or any of the surrounding areas — and not hit someone with a story about how Mark helped them, how much they loved him, or how much he made them laugh. He’d give you the shirt off of his back (if he had one on) and share a cold one from his cooler. He loved to camp with his family on Skyline and in Elk River, hunt with his friends near St. John, Wash., fish with his friends in Ilwaco, Wash., and crab with his friends in Blaine, Wash. He loved fast cars, sharp chainsaws and strong magnets for fishing treasure out of the lake. Even when his hands wouldn’t allow, Mark never stopped shooting, and regularly took home first prize at the Endicott Gun Club. After “retirement” he moved to Bovill and discovered his love for smoking meat and making wine. He spent every moment he could riding on the backroads of the Idaho panhandle.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Dennis. He is survived by the people he loved most — his wife, Jennifer, his children Janae (Meredith) and Joseph, and his best boy Chipper. He leaves behind a lifetime of memories and “Mark-isms.” The only thing he can’t fix is the hole he is leaving in our lives.
Thank you for everything you taught us, Mark. We will see you out in the puckerbrush.