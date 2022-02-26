Our brother, Mark Sidney Beck, passed away from complications of cancer at his home in Juliaetta on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.
He was born Jan. 4, 1950, in Bellefonte, Pa. He grew up and attended schools in Moscow, graduating from Moscow High School in 1968. He then attended the University of Idaho. He worked for the University of Idaho for more than 40 years as a custodian at the Student Union Building, and later in food services.
He was honest, hardworking and dependable. Mark was a selfless and generous champion of the underdog. He loved camping and hiking, and he enjoyed playing sudoku and found comfort in playing his guitar.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney Marion Beck and Bessie Rae Bjarnson Beck. He is survived by his three siblings, Eric Beck, Claudia Deobald and Wendy Beck, and their families.
A private service is being held.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.