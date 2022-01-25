Marlyn G. Callahan was born July 21, 1938, in Jerome, Idaho, to Roy M. and Dorothy Ellen (Paul) Callahan, the fourth of seven siblings. He died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
Marlyn attended elementary school in Los Angeles before moving to Grangeville, for a short time and then to Lewiston, where he completed his schooling with the class of 1957. He also was in the National Guard for four years.
He fell in love with Loretta Fellows in 1955 and married her Aug. 24, 1957. They would have been married 65 years this year.
They had three children, Dan, Debi and Lori, while Marlyn worked a few jobs at a time. He worked at PFI and decided he’d like to be a butcher. He then took another eight hours a day to work a job at Meats Inc. in Clarkston and worked both full time jobs for three months until he was sure that was what he wanted to do. Mom would fix him two lunches each morning, one for each job.
Marlyn and Loretta moved to Genesee in 1973 after purchasing Theissen & Son from Joseph Theissen. He renamed the meat packing plant Genesee Meats and started making Genesee Sausage and butchering with his wife and son.
Marlyn never met a stranger. He had many friends and highly valued all his friendships. He liked working on cars, body work and painting. He was very proud of his 1938 Ford pickup that he fully restored so nice and won a few trophies at the car shows. He loved rodeos and old country music. He enjoyed watching the news and learning about things that were happening in our country. He didn’t care for the Democrats in power, but would never let political differences interfere with a friendship. He joined the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Posse in the ’70s and was named Posse Chief in 1987. He had so much fun going on pack trips and riding in parades with all of the Posse members throughout the years. He also went on a few search and rescue missions.
Dad played the guitar and the banjo and sang old country songs. When he was younger, he played with a band. Bet he is playing with Hank and Merle right now.
Marlyn was a member of the Elks Lodge and was always involved in the Elks Food Caravan to Boise every year.
Marlyn is survived by his wife, Loretta, of 65 years; son, Dan (Missy) Callahan; daughter, Debi (Ron) Zenner; and daughter, Lori Callahan. He is also survived by his sister, Sharlene (Gene) Atwood; brother, Mike (Judy) Callahan; sister, Gaylene (Ron) Kester; grandchildren, Amber Mae (Sean) Leigh, Cody (Paige) Callahan, Travis (Kaitlan) Callahan, Bryan Kambitsch; and great-grandchildren Conner and Makenzie Leigh. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy; father, Roy; brothers, Dean and Marion, sister, Donnave; son-in-law, Ted English; and his favorite horse, Mr. Bargo.
Dad led a full life and was an honest man and the hardest working man we knew. If he looked you in the eye and shook your hand, you knew his word was as good as a contract. He meant what he said and said what he meant. He loved his family, friends, horses, cats and dogs. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
We will celebrate Marlyn’s life in his shop at his home in Genesee when the weather is nicer.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.