Marsha J. Drury was born Feb. 10, 1947, and passed away suddenly Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.
Marsha was born to Marilyn and Michael Zalkaske in San Francisco. She lived there until 1975 when she made the move to Troy. During that time she worked at Total Tx Styles Laundry until they closed their doors. Then she worked for Aspen Park Nursing Home in Moscow. At one point she was working there and two other jobs until she retired. She was a hard worker. When she was 40, she went back to school and got her GED. She graduated from the program with a 4.0. I was never so proud of my mom as I was when she accomplished her dream.
After retiring she moved to Deary where she supported her family by spending time going to sporting events for her grandchildren and watching her daughter coach volleyball. She was a people person. She loved to talk to people and they loved to talk to her.
Surviving family is son and girlfriend, of Anacortes, Wash., her loving daughter Chantelle and Terry Beyer, of Bovill, loving stepson Lee and Michelle Prater, of Wasilla, Alaska, and 10 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both parents Marilyn Raimo and Michael Zalkaske, her son Michael Maylone and stepson Dale Prater.
The family would like to invite you all for a celebration of life potluck lunch at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Bovill Community Center. Please bring a dish, memories and funny stories to share.