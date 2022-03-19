Marsha Moser Grajek, 80, of Seattle, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, with her family by her side.
Marsha was born to the late John Wilford (Bill) and Maurine Averett Moser on March 11, 1941, in Thermopolis, Wyo. She graduated from Star Valley High School in 1959. After high school graduation, she attended the University of Wyoming for one year after which she served as a missionary in the Northern California Mission for the LDS Church.
After her mission, Marsha married Eugene Grajek. They had four children: Michelle (Scott) Preuninger, Michael (Teddi) Grajek, Melissa (Mark) Roberts and Mary Ann (Jeremy) Simmons. They were later divorced.
Marsha was a devoted and selfless single mother of four, raising her kids in Pasadena, Calif., and eventually moving them all to Moscow in 1972. There, she was able to give her children the precious gift of an enormous extended family.
Marsha loved people and working with the public. She knew just about everyone in town from her many years working at Tidyman’s Grocery Store, Gritman Memorial and Moscow Family Medicine. She loved Moscow and the people of Moscow.
Marsha’s greatest loves were her family and church. Most of Marsha’s vacations were taken so she could spend time with her grandkids. She loved sports and would attend as many games as possible; countless basketball, tennis, volleyball, football and hockey games as well as cheerleading for her kids and grandkids. She beamed with pride as she watched the kids compete. Her love of family genealogy was also a hobby, she made each of the kids numerous books documenting the family’s history with photos, poems and stories that had been handed down through the family.
After many years of unexplained symptoms, Marsha was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in 1998. Eventually, she had to stop working as the disease progressed. She lived in Moscow until 2014, when she moved to Seattle to be closer to her kids. After eight years, Marsha succumbed to complications of Parkinson’s Disease.
She passed peacefully with her children by her side. The family is relieved that Marsha is no longer suffering from a disease that robbed so many years of her life. Through all her earthly trials, she consistently was an example to all by her selfless love, compassion, determination, resilience and grace.
Marsha was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Charlyn. She is survived by her brother, Jon Moser; sisters Judith McGavin, Diana Martinez and Kaylyn Moser; her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
The viewing ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Afton, Wyo., Stake Center followed by the service at noon. Marsha will be laid to rest next to her mother, father and sister at the Afton Cemetery. In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks that people make donations in support of Parkinson’s research: michaeljfox.org/donate and apdaparkinson.org/1907d3l.