Martha Ann “Marty” Mullen died Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Pullman, the community where she had lived for 52 years.
Marty was born Sept. 3, 1941, in Quanah, Texas, and grew up there and in Corpus Christi, Texas. She graduated from Quanah High School in June 1959.
Marty attended Austin College in Sherman, Texas, and graduated from Texas Tech University in Lubbock in 1963. It was there where she met the love of her life, William Franklin (Frank) Mullen, an instructor in the Department of Government. They married in Quanah on May 30, 1964.
Later that year, the couple moved to Urbana, Ill., where Marty worked for the Green Meadows Girl Scout Council while Frank pursued his Ph.D. in political science. They moved to Pullman in 1968 when Frank accepted a faculty position in the Political Science Department at Washington State University.
From 1968-72, Marty worked as a caseworker and supervisor for the Whitman County branch of Social and Health Services. In the spring of 1972, she began working at WSU and served in several positions, including program adviser (ASWSU) and arts programmer (CUB) and in 1998 interim director of the WSU Museum of Art. She received her Ph.D. in higher education administration from WSU in May 1980 and retired from the university in 2003.
After retirement, Marty explored Whitman County’s back roads with her canine companions. After driving “every road in the county,” she wrote “Reflections on the Road: A Journey Through Whitman County Past and Present,” published in 2010.
She traveled extensively, working as a volunteer on EarthWatch projects around the world; going on Sierra Club trips to Peru, India, Mount Kilimanjaro and Nepal; and making long-distance hiking trips with friends in England, Croatia and Cyprus.
Marty’s passions in life included her small but dear family; traveling and hiking at home and abroad; a long list of canine companions; collecting art, especially from artists in the region; and liberal politics.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank (1986); her brother, John Gilliland; and parents, Mulkey and Sandy Gilliland. She is survived by her dear cousin, Cindy Reinhardt, of Crestone, Colo.; cousins Janice, Cyndi and Jan Sills, of Texas; her Mullen family in Mississippi; and especially by a host of friends near and far.
At Marty’s request, there will not be a memorial service. Those wishing to honor her may do so by making contributions to the William F. and Martha A. Mullen Endowment at Washington State University or to an animal shelter of your choice.