Marvel L. Kimball, longtime Pullman Registered Nurse, passed away Thursday, July 20, 2023, at her Pullman residence. She was 86. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, July 24, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. Burial will follow in the Pullman City Cemetery. For those who wish; a viewing for Marvel will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 22, and from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the Corbeill Funeral Home in Pullman.
Marvel was born Oct. 6, 1936, in Coeur d’Alene to Howard and Dortha Arney Hayes. She moved with her family to Pullman in 1951 before graduating from the Pullman High School in 1954. Marvel graduated from the Deaconess School of Nursing in Spokane in 1957. She married Howard Kimball, a funeral director in Pullman, that same year. They celebrated 65 years of marriage last year on Aug. 9. Marvel worked as a nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital in San Francisco while Howard was finishing mortuary school. She then began a long career as a well loved and respected nurse in Pullman; first at the Pullman Memorial Hospital and for over twenty years in the offices of Dr. Huberty and Devlin, now Pullman-Moscow OB-GYN. Marvel also taught many people over the years in Red Cross CPR. She kept busy as a mother to their three boys, helped around the funeral home as needed, and was always very active in the community. She served on the altar society and on various committees at both the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Pullman Hospital Auxiliary. While serving as president of the hospital auxiliary Marvel and Bridget Clark initiated the Christmas tree raffle that turned into a beautiful display of extravagant Christmas trees in the hospital. Marvel was an active member of the Palouse Promenaders square dance group. The Kimball family received the Marshall A. Neill community service award for serving the Pullman community for over thirty years as proprietors of the Kimball Funeral Home. Marvel actively competed in the Master Swim Club and received many awards there which she was very proud of. She was a member of PEO – Chapter DW in Pullman and enjoyed the socializing that came from that.
Marvel retired in 1996 after 39 years as a nurse in Pullman. She loved spending time at their cabin on Coeur d’Alene Lake. She was an amazing seamstress and liked to do crafts of many kinds. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She will be missed by many in the community; but especially by her husband, Howard, at their home; three sons, Gregg (Margie) of Pullman, Karl (Leticia) of El Paso, Texas and Paul (Jennifer) of Spokane; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; as well as her sister, Rita Miller of Portland. Marvel was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Gail Michaels. The online guest book is available at corbeillfuneralhomes.com.