Marvin Earl Normington was born July 10, 1950, in Moscow to Melvin and Marie (Berner) Normington. He spent his happy childhood years in Moscow in the family home on West A Street. Surrounded by three younger sisters, he became a protector and guide while at the same time chief aggravator to them all. His sisters have fond memories of their big brother including playing games, family camping trips and Marvin’s special Sunday night popcorn. As a member of Boy Scouts for many years, he enjoyed campouts at Camp Grizzly. Marvin also enjoyed fishing with his father. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic Grade School from kindergarten through eighth grade and then graduated from Moscow Senior High School in 1968. In high school, he worked at Rosauers as a box boy.
After graduation, Marvin enlisted in the Navy and was trained as a radar specialist. He was stationed at Subic Bay in the Philippines for most of his service time. After active duty, he was in the Naval Reserves for two more years.
He attended the University of Idaho for one year before accepting employment with Burroughs Company in Spokane as an office machines repair and computer maintenance worker.
On Feb. 28, 1976, Marvin married Joann Smith. Together they had two sons, Seth and Sam. Marvin attended many soccer games for Seth and Sam calling encouragement from the sidelines. After many years together, Marvin and Jo divorced.
Marvin later met Misty Sumblin. They married July 24, 2008, making their home in Spokane. They enjoyed car rides through the local area.
After a short, painful battle with cancer, Marvin passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at the age of 70. He was predeceased by his parents Melvin and Marie Normington and stepdaughter Elizabeth Touvel.
Survivors include his wife Misty of Spokane; sons Seth Normington (Gemma; children Adriana, Laura, and Marco) of Harrisonburg, Va., and Sam Normington (Caitlin; children Madeline and Charles) of Spokane; stepdaughters Karen Touvel (Chris) of Swansboro, N.C. and Robin Touvel of Massachusetts.
He is also survived by sisters Margaret Normington-Jones of Pendleton, Ore., Mary Campbell of Salem, Ore., and Maureen Richardson of Butte, Mont.; as well as many nieces and nephews, aunts, an uncle and many cousins.
Graveside services will be led by Marvin’s son, Reverend Seth Normington, at the Moscow Cemetery in a private family gathering. Memorial contributions may be made to Spokane Hospice House or to the charity of donor’s choice.