Marvin W. Wallen, a lifelong Moscow resident, died peacefully in his home Sunday, May 1, 2022. Marvin was born Nov. 15, 1939, to Wallace W. and Flora E. Fisher Wallen. Marvin grew up on the homestead east of Moscow, on what is today known as Teare Road. Marvin attended and graduated Moscow High School in 1958.
Marvin enlisted in the Idaho National Guard on Aug. 25, 1961, and was honorably discharged Aug. 25, 1967.
Marvin began his career after high school as a telephone lineman with a local telephone company, and worked on the line between Bovill and Elk River. He always enjoyed telling the story about the time a bear chased him up a telephone pole and he was stuck there for hours. Marvin began working as a custodian at Washington State University after a few years with the phone company. At Washington State University, Marvin moved from custodian into the Grounds Department and eventually into the pipefitters shop of the Physical Plant in Pullman. He left WSU in 1974 and went on to work at the University of Idaho in the Grounds Department for 25 years before retiring in August of 1999.
Marvin was a member of the Elks, Moose Lodge and Lions clubs, and enjoyed attending their events, especially the local dances.
Marvin’s hobbies included hunting and camping at Emerald Creek and Little Boulder campgrounds, as well as playing in local volleyball clubs. He also enjoyed visiting his brother Glen Wallen’s home in Elk River during the summers to four-wheel and sit around the campfire.
Marvin is survived by his sons, Darren Wallen and Terry (Cara) Wallen, both of Moscow; and daughter, Debbie (Damon) Ballard, of Franklin, Tenn. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service for all to attend at 1 p.m. June 25 at the Moscow Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow at his son Terry’s residence, 1052 Lyon Road, Moscow.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.