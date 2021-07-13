Mary Ann Delzer (Harlan) passed away peacefully the evening of Monday, July 5, 2021, at the age of 83 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Oct. 19, 1937, to Charles and Nellie Harlan in Potlatch. She grew up in Garfield and graduated from high school there in 1955. She married Donald B. Delzer on March 6, 1957. She attended Eastern Washington State College in Cheney, Wash., where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in education Aug. 3, 1962. In 1966, she and the family moved into her longtime home on California Street in Garfield. Mary Ann taught as a substitute teacher for about 10 years and enjoyed working as the town librarian from 1972 until her retirement in 1998.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Donald B. Delzer; her brother Jack Shelquist; her father, Charles Harlan; and her mother, Nellie Z. Harlan (Snow).
She is survived by her brother Chuck Harlan; her two sons, Michael Delzer, of Albion, and Donald Delzer Jr., of Tacoma; and her daughter, Karen Schatzlein, of Pendleton, Ore.; along with her seven grandchildren, Jessica Welch, Hanna Wright, Kit Delzer, Kevin Schatzlein, Darren Delzer, Elizabeth Schatzlein and Anna Schatzlein; and two great-grandchildren.
Faith was the most important aspect of Mary Ann’s life. Raised a Christian, she was a lifetime member of Garfield Christian Fellowship where she also served on the board. She was always sharing the love of Jesus through her words and actions. More than anything, she wanted to bring people to Him and spread the good news about His love and promises.
Mary Ann delighted in her family, her dogs, and even the occasional cat. She was well loved by her community, and she appreciated her small town as well. She had many dear friends and countless fond acquaintances. One of her favorite things was the view outside her kitchen window, overlooking the town and hills in the distance. She was always happy to see the birds in her garden, and was especially fond of hummingbirds and their brilliant colors. The squirrels that tread the fences and wires were also a good source of entertainment.
Mary Ann was skilled in needlework, including cross stitch, needlepoint and sewing. You would often find her with a new project in hand, singing hymns or quiet songs of praise as she worked away. She was involved in many craft groups, most notably the ladies aid through Garfield Christian Fellowship. If you’ve shopped at their bazaar, there is a good chance you have a piece of her lovely stitching. She was also an excellent cook, and one of her all-time favorites was a simple 7-UP salad.
As an avid reader, she had several bookshelves lining the walls with titles that were in constant rotation. A good book was almost certainly passed through family and friends. Fond of the great outdoors, you would find several books about Yellowstone and its geysers. The splendorous national park held a special place in her life, especially after a family trip there in her early teens. She enjoyed music, bright colors and crazy patterns, and numerous programs and movies on her TV.
In her 83 years, Mary Ann blessed those who knew her with countless memories, beautifully intricate works and endless hours of prayer. She was a strong pillar of her family and a cornerstone in her community. She will be cherished and missed by those who knew her, but we also take joy in the knowledge that she was delighted to go home.
Jeremiah 29:11: “ ‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ declares the Lord, ‘plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’ ”
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday the Garfield Cemetery with Pastor Dean Walker officiating.
Memorial gifts may be given to the Garfield Christian Fellowship Church (Missions).
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.