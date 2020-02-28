Born March 8, 1933, Hood River, Ore. — died May 18, 2019, Pullman.
Mary spent an idyllic childhood in the apple orchards of Hood River before moving to Sumner, Wash., with her parents and older brother, Bill. Growing up in Sumner bonded her to a group of women she would remain friends with for life, getting together with them once a month for lunch until she moved to eastern Washington at the age of 65.
She attended Washington State University along with her brother. One day while taking a break at the Cougar Cottage, she met John “Jack” Hubbard through mutual friends. They married March 7, 1953.
Their first child, Jeri Christine, was born in Spokane, 1955, followed later by son John William, born in Hartford, Conn., 1963. The family moved to San Mateo, Calif., and finally settled down on Mercer Island in 1968.
Besides raising the kids and taking care of the house, she worked for the Mercer Island School District. She used her spare time well; gardening and dedicating herself to a seemingly endless array of arts and crafts ... macramé, stained glass, toll painting, sewing, baking and more. She created dozens of macramé plant hangers and wall art hangings for several Seattle restaurants.
While Jeri was away at college and Jack was traveling for work, she took John on a 7,019-mile tour of America over a five-week period in the summer of 1976, visiting relatives and seeing the sights.
She and Jack divorced in the 1990s. She worked as a caregiver to the elderly, continued crafting and became a member of the Henry Art Gallery. Her love of the arts and travel took her to Scandinavia, central and southern Europe, to see the art and architectural sights on several occasions.
After 30 years on Mercer Island, she sold the house and moved to Pullman to be nearer to her daughter, Jeri, and granddaughters, Lindsay and Melissa. Her comfortable home was often the place for family gatherings, especially around the holiday season, a time of year when she loved to decorate the house. Over the 20-plus years she lived in Pullman, she volunteered at Pullman Regional Hospital more than 1,800 hours, primarily in its gift shop, where countless people got to share in her humor and goodwill. She was a member of the altar guild of St. James Church, which has a number of colorful mosaic steppingstones in their prayer garden. The entrance and back garden to her home were decorated with dozens more of these mosaic creations. Jeri and Melissa eventually moved in with her, sharing everyday life, before Melissa got married and moved to western Washington. Sadly, Jeri passed away suddenly in 2018 after attending her own daughter, Lindsay’s, baby shower.
An extraordinary, active and creative woman, she is survived by her son, John Hubbard, now residing in Finland with his partner, Saija, and granddaughter, Ava; granddaughter Lindsay, her husband, Andy, and their baby daughter, Avery; granddaughter Melissa and husband Jay; older brother Bill Goodenough, his wife, Joy, their daughter, Sara, her husband, Ted, and their son, Gus, and their son, Tom, his wife, Karin, and their children, Drew, Eden and Joey.
Memorial service to be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Hood River.