Mary Jane “MJ” Gosz (O’Reilly)

Mary Jane “MJ” Gosz passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at her home in Princeton at the age of 76.
MJ was born Jan. 27, 1946, in Moscow to Juanita and Vincent O’Reilly. Their family resided proudly on the family farm in Potlatch where she attended high school. MJ attended the University of Idaho.
MJ found the love of her life in James Roman Gosz, whom she married Aug. 2, 1968, and had a daughter, Stephanie, and a son, Rusty.
She was a 4-H club leader, mentoring mom with MOPS, and was always an active church volunteer. MJ lived in many places across the U.S., and while in Washington D.C., she volunteered at the Smithsonian and the White House.
MJ was very proud of her 14 grandchildren and enjoyed cooking for large groups of people, decorating, entertaining, going on drives with her sweet husband of 53 years, volunteering in her church and Bible studies, and was an avid reader.
She is survived by her husband, James Gosz; mother, Juanita O’Reilly; sister, Judith Anne Chruma; brother, Sam O’Reilly; daughter, Stephanie (Micheal) James; son, Rusty (Heather) Gosz; grandchildren Sean James and wife Casey James, Erik James, Megan James, Katie James, Israel James, Dawit James, Rachel Franklin and husband John Franklin, Jon Gosz and wife Hannah Gosz, Laura Gosz, David Gosz, Matthew Gosz, Kate Gosz, Caroline Gosz, Christian Gosz; and great-grandchildren Wyatt James and John Franklin.
A celebration service was held Aug. 3 at Faith Church in Onaway.
Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow is in charge of arrangements and condolences may be left at shortsfuneralchapel.com.