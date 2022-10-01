Mary Katharine Conitz passed away on the evening of Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Gritman Medical Center, in Moscow, from complications following an accidental fall Sept. 10. She was 93 years old and lived independently until the very end, with the watchful support of many kind neighbors and friends.
Mary and her twin brother were born to Katharine (Findley) and Walter Van Houten on June 20, 1929, in Indianapolis. She grew up and attended elementary and secondary school in Lennox, Iowa. This was where she learned to play the trombone. The family, who was left without a husband and father when Walter died in a car accident, later moved to Cheney, Wash., where Mary graduated from high school in 1947. She was awarded a scholarship for music studies from the University of Kansas (KU) in Lawrence, Kan. and completed her Bachelor’s degree in music education there in 1951.
During Mary’s college years, she supported herself working as a camp cook for U.S. Forest Service crews in northern Idaho, where she met and fell in love with her husband, Merrill Conitz. They were the same age and married right after their college graduations in 1951. They made their new home in Idaho, starting in St. Maries, then moving to Moscow, when Merrill was appointed to the University of Idaho Engineering Department. After building their home on Ridge Road, Mary began teaching private music lessons. Student music recitals were special seasonal events in their home, which Mary made beautiful for each occasion. Mary was active in summer band and various ensembles associated with the University of Idaho Music Department.
Mary and Merrill’s shared love of adventure soon manifested itself in a dramatic way, when Merrill was offered a job as a United Nations-sponsored professor at the University of Nairobi, Kenya. Mary was not only very enthusiastic about this exciting opportunity, but willing to put her own career on hold to help the family adjust to an entirely new and unfamiliar environment. Life in Nairobi involved daily interactions with people from many different cultures, negotiating public buses, or driving on crowded urban roadways and helping the children adapt to new and unfamiliar accents, foods, customs and environmental hazards, such as roving bands of monkeys in the forest surrounding their home. The family made frequent visits to the wonderful national parks in Kenya, including a far-flung adventure extending across the Kenya-Tanzania border, to Ngorongoro Crater and the Serengeti Plains, camping among the lions, hyenas and jackals. Mary also found her music community in Nairobi, playing in musical theater productions and other solo and small-group settings.
Returning to the U.S. was not an easy choice for Mary and Merrill, but both felt the need to be closer to their parents as they aged. Back in Moscow, they built a new home on the Moscow Mountain Ridge, after Merrill surveyed a new subdivision there. However, both desired to eventually return to Africa. The family moved several times in the early 1970s, between Moscow and Pittsburgh and later Washington, D.C., while Merrill developed an internationally-focused career in remote sensing and land-use planning. Mary taught music in the public schools in Pittsburgh, and Bethesda, Md., where they lived for four years. In 1977, the opportunity came to move back to Kenya. Mary and Merrill continued to live and work in Kenya and other countries in Africa during much of the subsequent 19 years. Mary’s musical career flourished, as she taught secondary school music in the St. Mary’s School in Nairobi and led a number of student musical theater productions for the school. She genuinely loved teaching and working with her students and the faculty at St. Mary’s, who represented the diverse cultures of East Africa, Asia, the British Isles and other regions. She also played with the Nairobi Orchestra and other music groups and appeared as a trombone-playing member of a dance band in the Beryl Markham biographic movie, “Shadow on the Sun” (1988).
Mary and Merrill also invested time and financial resources into property in Idaho. As they felt their retirement years approaching, they settled in Idaho once again and built a small home on a large tract of forest land they owned near Deary. During that time, Mary taught in the Deary, Troy and Kendrick schools, and she played music with the Hog Heaven Big Band and the Washington-Idaho Symphony. Mary and Merrill became deeply attached to the quiet countryside around their Deary home, managing the natural forest for conservation and aesthetic qualities. In the late 1990s, Mary and Merrill decided that living in Moscow would have advantages for them as they aged and luckily, they were able to “buy back” the Ridge Road house they originally built. Mary became active in the MAC Band, Presby Brass and the Peace Band, and continued with the Hog Heaven Band. She was a well-respected and much-loved member of these groups.
In 2001, Mary and Merrill taught at China Agricultural University in Beijing, through a volunteer program. They returned to Kenya for a few months in 2004 to help an artist friend develop a studio at the edge of the Nairobi Game Park. In Idaho, they participated in Idaho Native Plant Society outings and enjoyed skiing at Lookout Pass and Palouse Divide and biking on the new trails around Moscow and Lake Couer d’Alene.
After Merrill’s passing in 2009, Mary devoted herself to editing and publishing his novel, “The Wells of Belisa Kulal” (2013), and worked with the city of Moscow to upgrade emergency response services and enable ground transport to higher-level care across the Washington-Idaho border. She continued an active and independent life, playing music, managing the Deary property, and cycling and walking with friends and her children and grandchildren, when they came to visit. Probably if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, Mary would have still been doing a few of these things right up until her passing.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a niece. Family members who survive include her sister, Helen Van Houten; brother, John Van Houten; sister-in-law, Roberta Carr; daughter Jan Conitz, of Juneau, Alaska; daughter and son-in-law Margo Conitz and Jim Crawford, of McCall, Idaho; and son and daughter-in-law Gregg and Karen Conitz, of Anchorage, Alaska. She is also survived by her five adult grandchildren, (Deja, Odin, Gunnar, Heather and Laurel), one great-granddaughter (Eralia), and six nieces and nephews, with their spouses and children.
Mary’s family wants to thank the community, friends and family for their outpouring of support and love for Mary and their appreciation of her love of life. Contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to the Latah Trail Foundation (latahtrail.org; P.O. Box 8155, Moscow, ID 83843). A memorial gathering to celebrate and honor Mary is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the First Presbyterian Church, 405 S. Van Buren St., Moscow.
